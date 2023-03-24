The Prince George Cougars are going back in time.

Tomorrow (Saturday), the Cougars will be hosting Retro Night and Fan Appreciation Night for their final home game of the season as they host the Kamloops Blazers.

The Cats will be wearing the traditional white jersey with the logo worn between 1996 and 2008.

“We asked our season members what jersey they wanted to see make a comeback and this was the overwhelming favourite,” said Cougars Director of Business Taylor Dakers.

“There’s a bit of nostalgia just seeing these jerseys on the ice again, but we’re also going to be raffling these beautiful jerseys off to lucky fans at the end of the game.”

The special jerseys were made possible by the Indigenous Policing Service.

Every fan that enters the building tomorrow will receive a free ballot to put in for the draw.

Additionally, for the second time this season, there will be a Mega 50/50 draw with a guaranteed jackpot of $30,000.

The Mega 50/50 will benefit the BC Cancer Foundation, going directly to Cancer research and treatment in Prince George.

Following the game, there will also be opportunities to interact with Cougars players as well as alumni such as Eric Hunter, Nick Drazenovic, Ronald Petrovicky, and Ty Edmonds.

The Cougars will open the playoffs on March 31st when they host the Tri-City Americans.