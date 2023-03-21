The B.C. government is paying $75 million to improve cell service while driving on the province’s highways.

Provincial officials said the new funding will expand cellular to at least another 550 kilometres of highway by 2027.

This builds on a previous investment of $15 million dollars.

No specifics were given on what new projects may be included.

However, projects already underway include coverage along the stretch of Highway 16 between Prince George and Prince Rupert.

–Files by Josiah Spyker, My East Kootenay Now