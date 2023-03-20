Three-quarters of BC families will once again see a little more money in their bank account.

That’s because the third installment of the BC Family Benefit payment is being issued this month.

It will provide an additional $350 for families with at least two children.

“While global inflation is stretching most household budgets, it can be really tough for those already struggling to make ends meet,” said Katrine Conroy, Minister of Finance. “Supporting people continues to be this government’s focus, and our new investments in Budget 2023 speak to that priority. For the families who feel like they are just getting by – and never getting ahead – we’re here to help.”

Earlier this year, the province announced the top-up would be increased for the first three months of this year.

Starting in July, parents will receive as much as $1,750 for their first child, $1,100 for the second, and $900 for each subsequent child per year. Single parents can get as much as an additional $500 on top of the 10% increase.