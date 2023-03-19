The BC Government is offering bursaries for early childhood education (ECE) students.

Starting tomorrow (Monday), students can apply for the Winter 2023 (January to April) semester bursaries through the Province’s ECE Education Support Fund.

The deadline to apply is April 3rd.

The amount varies depending on the cost of a person’s education, with students eligible for up to $5,000 per semester.

The bursaries are available to new and returning students enrolled in a recognized ECE training institution and program.

The College of New Caledonia is included in the province’s list of recognized ECE training institution and programs.

Priority will be given to students who self-identify as Indigenous, with the remaining applications being processed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Funding will be distributed upon proof of course completion at the end of the semester.

Since the launce of the 10-year ChildCareBC plan in 2018, more than 6,500 ECE students have received more than 12,500 bursaries to help cover the costs of their education.