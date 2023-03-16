After a decade working in provincial politics, Prince George-Mackenzie MLA Mike Morris says he will not be running in the 2024 BC Election.

Morris, who turns 70 this year, has decided to retire after three terms as the riding’s representative.

Morris was first voted into the Legislature in 2013, replacing Pat Bell, who held that exact same role for twelve years.

He told Vista Radio one of the achievements he’s most proud of is seeing two critical bridge projects come to fruition.

“The rebuilding of the Salmon River Bridge and the Parsnip River Bridge – those two projects were at the top of my agenda when we were in government. I was glad I was able to get the funding and the contracts out for both bridges before we left government.”

However, Morris mentioned the last six years have worn him as a member of the Opposition when getting your message across.

“It’s been a hard job trying to get the attention of my colleagues and people in the province with respect to overharvesting our forests and the impact it has had on the hydrological integrity of the land base and loss of wildlife.”

The decision to step away was more personal than a lack of passion for the job.

“I joined the RCMP in 1973 and Prince George was my first detachment so it’s been 50 years of public service. My runway to turn into a grizzled, old-Trafford granddad is getting a little shorter all the time so I think it’s time to spend more time with family and the grandkids,” added Morris.

On the other hand, longtime Prince George-Valemount MLA Shirley Bond stated with the BC Liberals going through a brand refresh, it’s critical to stay on as one of the more experienced voices.

“It is my intention to work hard on behalf of northern British Columbians. Now more than ever we need a team that provides a sense of balance between experience and newness.”

“When you look at the health care system, our voice needs to continue to be heard in Victoria and I think that requires the combination of experience and the ability to better understand how to move forward. I am excited to work with the team in the future.”

Bond will also miss the intangibles Morris brought to the table locally and provincially.

“He’s been a terrific colleague to work with and provided lots of really great advice and leadership both locally and at the provincial level. I am happy Mike has made a decision, a personal decision about his future.”

For now, Bond fully intends to run again in 2024.