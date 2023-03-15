The snowpack in the Prince George area is closer to normal after being lower than normal to start February.

As of March 1st, the snowpack in the Upper Fraser East was 96 per cent of normal, while the Upper Fraser West was 124 per cent.

“The change was pretty dramatic from February 1st to March 1st,” said BC River Forecast Centre Hydrologist Jonathan Boyd.

“It was just a really snowy month and a lot of precipitation for most areas in the Interior, Prince George, Quesnel, Williams Lake, Smithers, all well above normal for precipitation for the month of February.”

Boyd said any significant flood risk would come from persisting colder temperatures followed by an extreme heat event.

“When we get into situations like last year or two years ago, where the snowpack was considerably above normal, that’s where there’s that extra risk,” he explained.

“For now, it’s kind of an average typical year, be prepared but we’re not sounding the alarm.”

The BC River Forecast Centre’s next snow supply bulletin is scheduled to come out on April 12th.