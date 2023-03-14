B.C.’s former youth in care will have their tuition waived for post-secondary education regardless of age.

Government officials said all former youth in care across the province will have access to this program as of Aug. 1.

“Our government wants to ensure that all former youth in care can access post-secondary education and skills training, which will open up doors and opportunities and help them to thrive,” said Selina Robinson, Minister of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills.

“Removing the age restriction for waived tuition will reduce barriers to post-secondary education, support people in pursuing good-paying and meaningful jobs, and support a more inclusive, balanced and diverse workforce.”

Provincial Tuition Waiver Program recipients will also have access to grants up to $3,500 per year to help cover educational expenses such as textbooks, internet costs and computers.

There are a few criteria to be eligible, however.

Students must be studying at the undergraduate level at a B.C. public post-secondary institution, the Native Education College or one of the 10 approved union-based trades-training providers.

Additionally, they need to have been in any legal care status for at least 24 cumulative months, turned 19 in any legal care status, been adopted, or formerly in the Child in Home of a Relative program.

– with files from Ryley McCormack, My East Kootenay Now staff