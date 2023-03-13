Let your fingers do the walking over the keyboard today (Monday) if you’re hoping to book a camping spot in one of Canada’s national parks in B-C this summer.

The new online booking system opened this morning……but you will see some changes.

Everyone will have to register a new account……even current account holders.

As well, only some parks will be open for reservations at first.

Officials say they plan to gradually introduce more parks in the coming weeks, to avoid the system becoming overloaded.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire