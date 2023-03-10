Work continues to progress on the new Stuart Lake Hospital in Fort Saint James.

According to the latest quarterly update from Northern Health, the new facility is still on track to open sometime in 2024 as structural steel fabrication began last month.

The new hospital is expected to be three times larger than the current hospital, and will have 27 beds, 18 of which will be in long-term care.

Project costs are estimated at around $158 million, which is being shared by the province and the Stuart Nechako Regional Hospital District.

The current hospital was opened back in 1972.

A link to the report can be found here.