The (12-14-4) Cariboo Cougars under-15 hockey team finished its regular season sixth in the nine-team league.

Based on that, they should be participating in the B.C. Elite Hockey League playoffs this week.

However, that is not the case.

Spokespersons from Cariboo Hockey, BC Hockey, and Hockey Canada are saying nothing of substance.

When My PG Now reached out, Tyler Croome, the head of Cariboo Hockey’s media team, had no comment.

Trevor Sprague, the General Manager of Cariboo Hockey, redirected us to BC Hockey and also had no comment on why the U-15 team was not allowed to compete in the playoffs.

Jeff Harris, the Executive Vice President of Communications for BC Hockey, told My PG Now “a set of circumstances has occurred that resulted in Cariboo being unable to participate in the championship tournament. Beyond that, we do not have any further comment currently.”

Spencer Sharkey, the Hockey Canada Communications Manager, offered no comment and recommended contacting BC Hockey and Cariboo Hockey for comment.

In their final weekend of the regular season on February 26th against the Thompson Blazers, only eight players were dressed alongside four younger affiliated players.

The previous weekend, the Cougars forfeited two games against the Valley West Giants.

The U-15s have 17 regular players and two regular goalies listed on their season roster.

Prior to that, they had a full roster.

For now, silence from the parties involved leaves the public guessing as to what possibly went wrong on the Under-15 team.