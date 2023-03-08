The Prince George RCMP are investigating a suspicious death.

Just before 9:00 last night (Tuesday), police responded to an altercation at an apartment building on the 1500 block of Queensway.

When officers arrived at the location, they found one person deceased.

“Our Serious Crime Unit was called in to take conduct of this investigation, which is currently being treated as a suspicious death,” said Cpl. Jennifer Cooper.

“The investigation remains in its early stages and as such, police officers will remain at the apartment complex for some time yet.”

Cooper noted this is not currently being investigated as a homicide, because the cause of death is yet to be determined.

Investigators are looking to speak with any witnesses to the altercation or to anyone who may have recorded the incident on surveillance or has dash camera footage of anyone coming to or going from that area at approximately 8:30-8:45 p.m.