This is a weekly podcast featuring the ‘who’s who’ of the Prince George Cougars.

Hartley’s guest this week is longtime NHL coach, Fort Saint James product, and Cougars Assistant Jim Playfair.

During the episode, he discussed a number of topics including:

Spending time with the players; watching their tendencies

Growing up in Fort Saint James; the success of his brother Larry.

Getting his start as a coach in the ECHL; stint as Calgary Flames bench boss and surprise firing.

The success of his three sons, Jackson, Dylan, and Austyn.

Higher expectations for the Cougars in terms of winning

LISTEN:

You can also find this podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google, Stitcher, and TuneIn.