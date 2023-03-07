The provincial government is allotting 100 million dollars to protect B-C’s fresh water supply.

The funding will go to the B-C First Nations Watershed Table, which includes

government and indigenous representatives.

It will be used to pay for projects that maintain and restore wetlands and watersheds.

The MLA for Stikine, Nathan Cullen, who is the Minister of Water, Land, and Resource Stewardship, says sustainable planning is critical, to cope with the rising challenges of climate change and industrial development.

