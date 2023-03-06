The Northside Christian Girls Basketball Team is coming home with 7th place from the BC 1A Girls Basketball Provincials in Nanaimo.

The team won their first game 59-25 over St Andrew’s based out of Victoria.

In the tournament’s second round, the school was edged out 49-45 by King’s Christian School from Salmon Arm.

In their third game, Northside was handed a 53-37 loss at the hands of St. Ann’s Academy based out of Kamloops.

In their final game of the tournament, Northside overpowered Duncan Christian by a score of 63-47 to finish with a record of 2-2.