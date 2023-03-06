Listen Live

News

Northside Christian finishes 7th in Girls Basketball Provincials

By Darin Bain
(supplied by Pixabay)

The Northside Christian Girls Basketball Team is coming home with 7th place from the BC 1A Girls Basketball Provincials in Nanaimo.

The team won their first game 59-25 over St Andrew’s based out of Victoria.

In the tournament’s second round, the school was edged out 49-45 by King’s Christian School from Salmon Arm.

In their third game, Northside was handed a 53-37 loss at the hands of St. Ann’s Academy based out of Kamloops.

In their final game of the tournament, Northside overpowered Duncan Christian by a score of 63-47 to finish with a record of 2-2.

 

 

 

