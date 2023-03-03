The Districts of Vanderhoof and Fort Saint James are receiving provincial dollars through the Growing Communities Fund.

Vanderhoof is receiving roughly $2.1 million while Fort Saint James has been allocated $1.476 million by the BC Government.

The grant money assists local governments in prioritizing infrastructure and amenities projects including affordable housing, upgraded water management facilities, and the construction of recreation centres.

In February, the provincial government announced that the fund provides a one-time total of a billion dollars in grants to all 188 municipalities and regional districts.

This includes the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako which was given over $1.76 million dollars.

The grants are distributed based on a formula that incorporates an initial $500,000 per municipality or district as well as further adjustments for population size and per-capita population growth between 2016 and 2021.

To view the full list, click here.