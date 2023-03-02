Five communities in northern BC are receiving funding from a charity group to help provide university-recognized entrepreneurial courses.

Today (Thursday), the Minister of International Development and the Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), Harjit S. Sajjan, announced $233,083 will be coming north to expand the area’s Young Entrepreneur Leadership Launchpad (YELL) program.

This is on top of $475,000 already funding the program in the north.

In a release, PacifiCan said YELL “exposes students to diverse guest speakers and mentors and operates Canada’s first high school entrepreneurship program eligible for university credits.”

They said this funding will help reach over 180 students in Vanderhoof, Prince George, Smithers, Terrace, and Quesnel.

“The training provided by YELL Canada is preparing the next generation of entrepreneurs and creative thinkers in Northern British Columbia. The skills, support and confidence acquired by these students will open doors for them and help them become the next generation of community builders,” Sajjan said.

PacifiCan opened offices in Prince George, Fort St. John and Prince Rupert in November of 2022.

