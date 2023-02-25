The BC Government will be sending out another BC Affordability Credit in April.

“Too many people are struggling with rising prices right now driven by global inflation. By providing this targeted affordability credit, lower- and middle-income British Columbians will have a bit more money to help them make it to the end of the month,” said Premier David Eby.

“From car insurance to hydro rates to child care costs, we’ll take every opportunity available to us to reduce the costs of daily life for British Columbians.”

Around 85 per cent of British Columbians will receive an additional full or partial payment as early as April 5th, 2023.

This payment will provide as much as $164 per adult and $41 per child, or approximately $410 for a family with two children.

“When times are tough, government should be in people’s corner and defending people from the impacts of global uncertainty now, while helping create a strong future where everyone can build a good life,” said Katrine Conroy, Minister of Finance.

“That’s exactly why we’re putting this year’s surplus to work for people now and, next week, Budget 2023 will lay out our three-year plan for the future.”

It will be delivered the same way the Affordability Credit was delivered in January, and may take as many as ten days to be deposited.