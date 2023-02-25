The College of New Caledonia is welcoming prospective students to all of their campuses across the North next week.

The College is hosting a series of open house sessions, starting in Fort St. James on Wednesday.

“We can’t wait to welcome community members to all our campuses,” said Shelley

Carter-Rose, CNC’s vice president of student affairs.

“No matter where you are in the application process, attending an open house is a great way to create an initial connection and sense of belonging with the campus and faculty.”

During the sessions, the college will have tours of the campus, interactive course demonstration, and opportunities to meet with instructors.

The sessions will take place at: