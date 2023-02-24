Another blast of winter is on its way for the Prince George and Stuart-Nechako areas.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued by Environment Canada where anywhere between 20-30 centimetres of snow is expected to fall, with the bulk of it occurring on Saturday.

A frontal system over the Gulf of Alaska will bring snow at times heavy to the B.C. interior.

Snow will begin this evening and intensify overnight, before tapering off to periods of light snow Sunday.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times.

Snowfall warnings are also in place for Highway 97 and the Pine Pass as well as the Yellowhead Highway from Tête Jaune Cache to the Alberta Border.

In addition, an Extreme Cold Warning is in place this morning as windchill values could reach near -40.

This is expected to last until the afternoon.