The Vanderhoof RCMP are seeking the public’s help in identifying an unknown man after an attempted sexual assault.

On Saturday at around 1:20 p.m., the Vanderhoof RCMP received a report of an attempted sexual assault on McLeod Pit Road.

According to police, the incident reportedly took place roadside, involving an unknown indigenous man, and was interrupted when another motorist passed by the location.

The suspect then fled in a vehicle, described as similar to a black GMC Savana cargo van.

He was described as:

Indigenous

175 cm or 5’9″

136 kg or 300 lbs

Black hair

Black partial beard with goatee

Brown eyes

Tattoo of a woman on his right forearm

Wearing a black t-shirt and black sweatpants

“Fortunately, the victim was physically unharmed,” said Staff Sergeant Kevin Day of the Vanderhoof RCMP.

“The investigation is ongoing and we continue to actively seek information that could lead to the identity of the unknown suspect.”