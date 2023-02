Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for several areas in Northern BC, including the Stuart-Nechako area.

They’re forecasting a low pressure system is moving off the Pacific near Prince Rupert, and will make its way through the Interior today. (Monday)

The system is forecasted to give snowfall accumulations of 10 to 20 cm as it moves through BC.

The snow is expected to start this morning and then intensify this afternoon, before tapering off late tonight.