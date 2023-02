Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met the threshold required to invoke the Emergencies Act to end the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa and at other border crossings.

In his comments, the head of the Public Order Emergency Commission says he came to his decision with reluctance. In his report, Paul Rouleau, said the use of the Act, which gives widespread powers to authorities, could have been avoided if it hadn’t been for a series of “policing failures” and all levels of government “failing to rise above politics.”

Rouleau said, “Had various police forces and levels of government prepared for anticipated events of this type and acted differently in response to the situation, the emergency that Canada ultimately faced could likely have been avoided. Unfortunately, it was not.”

In his report, Rouleau made 56 recommendations in his 2,000-page report.

The report was tabled in the House of Commons Friday afternoon. The decision comes after six weeks of testimony by convoy organizers, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and his top advisors.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire