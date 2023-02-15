Paramedics across BC have voted overwhelmingly in favor (96.1%) to ratify a new three-year contract.

The union, which represents 4,600 paramedics and emergency medical dispatchers, gave the green light on Tuesday.

Between 500 and 600 members serve the northern areas of the province confirmed Ambulance Paramedics of BC president Troy Clifford via email to Vista Radio.

The new deal includes wage increases plus potential cost-of-living adjustments:

* general wage increases:

* Year 1 – a flat increase of $0.25 per hour, which provides a greater percentage increase for lower-paid employees, plus a wage increase of 3.24%

* Year 2 – 5.5% plus a potential cost-of-living adjustment to a maximum of 6.75%

* Year 3 – 2% plus a potential cost-of-living adjustment to a maximum of 3%

* A negotiable flexibility allocation for as much as 0.25% in years 1 and 2 to support mutually beneficial outcomes for both parties.

In addition, other achievements during negotiations include increases to improve on-call coverage and response times in rural and remote communities, as well as provisions on Indigenous-specific anti-racism initiatives, including paid leave to support Indigenous employees in connecting with cultural and spiritual beliefs.

