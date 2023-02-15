Police in Fort. St. James are investigating an early morning shooting.

The Fort St. James RCMP were called to a home on Lower Road this morning. (Wednesday)

Mounties say a man, who was inside his, home, had been shot and needed medical treatment.

Investigators immediately responded, and quickly determined the gunshots originated from the street outside the home.

According to police, evidence shows multiple shots were fired at the residence.

A possible suspect or suspects haven’t been identified.

At this time, police do not believe this to be random, but it’s felt the victim may not have been the intended target.

Police are now asking anyone who may have been in the area of Lower Road around 4:40 this morning and saw anyone walking, or a vehicle leaving the area, to call police.

The victim’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, and he is cooperating with the RCMP.