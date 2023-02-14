More accolades continue to roll in for UNBC.

Our university earned its place as one of British Columbia’s top employers for the ninth time since 2012.

UNBC received accolades for the educational opportunities afforded to employees, including tuition waivers for UNBC courses, onsite fitness programs available at the Northern Sport Centre, and access to an on-campus daycare facility.

“UNBC is so much more than a place of work. It is a community where our dedicated faculty and staff collaborate daily to create a rich environment for teaching, research, and meaningful partnerships,” says UNBC President Dr. Geoff Payne.

- Advertisement -

“Being named a top employer in B.C. is only possible due to the ongoing commitment of our employees. We are proud to be a destination of choice for those seeking a fulfilling and rewarding career.”

Organized by Mediacorp, the competition is open to all employers who have a head office or a principal place of business in the province.

UNBC is judged on its physical workplace; work atmosphere and social environment; health, financial, and family benefits; vacation and time off; employee communications; performance management; training and skills development; and community involvement.

In addition, employers are compared to other organizations in their field to determine which offers the most progressive and forward-thinking programs.

BC Transit was also named a top employer for 2023. The company has 1,000 employees with a wide range of careers that include drivers, maintenance, and administration.