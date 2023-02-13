A moment of euphoria quickly turned into disappointment for a Prince George couple.

Over the weekend, Dan and Cerise Lewis were tidying up their house when they stumbled upon a Clue-themed Scratch and Win ticket – after getting all three symbols right they celebrated what they thought was a 100-thousand dollar prize.

The only problem was the ticket purchased expired a mere five days earlier.

Dan told Vista Radio it feels like a punch in the gut, as the 100 grand would have paid off all their debt.

“I was really hoping they would have some form of a grace period or something since this was less than a week after it expired. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like they (BCLC) are willing to do anything for us.”

“The first thing I thought of is that it would pay off all of our bills and any kind of debt we had. Basically, $100,000 would take care of all of our problems at this point, especially with the economy the way it is,” added Lewis.

In an interview with Vista Radio, Shelley Wong with the BC Lottery Corporation stated these types of scenarios are very few and far between.

“It is very rare for prizes of larger amounts to go unclaimed. Typically, it’s amounts of a few dollars, like five dollars or less.”

“In this case for instant tickets whether it’s a Scratch and Win or pull tab, expiry dates can vary. It is very important for our players to know that expiry dates for instant tickets are always printed on the back to make it clear as to when they expire.”

As for what happens to the money that went unclaimed, Wong said it will get reinvested back into the province.

“For national instant tickets or lottery products, unclaimed winnings are used for future prizes or promotions – so it might go back into a Lotto Max draw or another national game.”

“For BC-only products, unclaimed winnings go back to the province for the benefit of all British Columbians,” said Wong.

Scratch & Win tickets typically expire about 20 months after they are launched into the market. In addition, Lotto Max and Lotto 6-49 winning tickets, expire 52 weeks (1 year) after the completed draw date.