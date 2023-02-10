The Prince George RCMP has launched an investigation following a retail theft that occurred on the 1300 block of 3 Avenue on Tuesday (February 7th).

Police say the suspect is described as a young female with shoulder-length brown hair.

“The suspect took a variety of items from the store, including dresses and jewelry. Investigators are asking the public to keep an eye out for similar items on online marketplaces and to contact police if they see any suspicious listings. The total value of the theft is estimated to be over $10,000,” stated Cpl. Jennifer Cooper, Media Relations Officer for Prince George RCMP.

In addition, police released an image taken from the video surveillance, in hopes that someone will be able to help identify the suspect.

She was wearing a dark hoodie and a brown or black coat, cropped black pants, a brown shirt, and black winter boots.