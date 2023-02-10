More people found themselves on the unemployment line in Prince George during January.

According to Stats Canada’s Labour Division Survey, the jobless mark came in at 5.9% to kick off 2023, a slight increase from December when it was 5.4.

Analyst, Vince Ferrao spoke with Vista Radio.

“If we look at the number of people who are unemployed, we have 3,200 unemployed people this month in January while in December it was about the same, hovering around three thousand, and a year ago in January it was 1,900 who were unemployed in January (2022).”

“This January we had 50,600 people working. A year ago, we had 54,300 people employed.”

BC has an unemployment rate of 4.4%, a slight uptick from December when it was 4.1 – the fourth lowest among the provinces.

In Canada, the economy added 150-thousand jobs in January as the jobless mark held steady at 5%.

Here is a breakdown of all the provinces: