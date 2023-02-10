The recent snowfall in our area has brought the snowpack back up to almost normal levels.

As of February 1st, the BC River Forecast Centre is reporting the Upper Fraser West is at 100 per cent of normal for the snowpack in the area, while the Upper Fraser East is at 73 per cent.

BC River Forecast Centre Hydrologist Jonathan Boyd noted if we were to measure today, the snowpack would most likely be five to seven percentage points higher.

“In general, the province is below normal for this time of year, but there has been some recent snow that has bumped things up a little bit,” Boyd explained.

“It really was evident with the Quesnel snow basin index, where the January 1st value was at 78 per cent of normal, and the February 1st value was 91 per cent of normal.”

Boyd noted February has been fairly stormy, but it’s going to take more storms to get back to normal.

The BC River Forecast Centre’s next snow bulletin is expected on March 9th.