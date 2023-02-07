West Fraser Timber announced today (Tuesday) the planned curtailment of operations at Cariboo Pulp & Paper in Quesnel.

The first one will begin in mid-April for a month and then for another month in the third quarter.

“Today’s decision is the result of the decline in availability of sawmill residuals. The fibre supply challenge in British Columbia is well documented. Infestation, fire, and government policy decisions have all impacted the amount of available fibre in the province.”

The company goes on to say that downtime at Cariboo Pulp & Paper will better align out production capacity this year with the available fibre supply.

- Advertisement -

It adds that these plans may be adjusted should fibre forecasts change.

West Fraser says it expects to mitigate some of the impact on its affected employees through vacation scheduling and alternative work assignments.

–Files by George Henderson, My Cariboo Now