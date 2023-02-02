The winner of this year’s Vancouver General Hospital and UBC Hospital Foundation million dollar lottery is from Quesnel.

G. Macdonald won the grand prize.

They will now have a choice of 1 of 10 prizes, including a new home in several potential locations (Langley, South Surrey, White Rock, Courtenay, Sooke, Kelowna, Vancouver (Oakridge), Vancouver (Olympic Village), West Kelowna, or 2.7 million dollars cash.

The draw took place this (Wednesday) morning in Surrey.

