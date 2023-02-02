Listen Live

type here...
HomeNewsQuesnel resident wins million dollar lottery in the Lower Mainland
News

Quesnel resident wins million dollar lottery in the Lower Mainland

By Brendan Pawliw
Canadian cash | Stock Image

The winner of this year’s Vancouver General Hospital and UBC Hospital Foundation million dollar lottery is from Quesnel.

G. Macdonald won the grand prize.

They will now have a choice of 1 of 10 prizes, including a new home in several potential locations (Langley, South Surrey, White Rock, Courtenay, Sooke, Kelowna, Vancouver (Oakridge), Vancouver (Olympic Village), West Kelowna, or 2.7 million dollars cash.

The draw took place this (Wednesday) morning in Surrey.

with files from George Henderson, My Cariboo Now staff

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

Load more

You may also like



In The News