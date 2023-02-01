Starting today, doctors in B.C. can be paid differently, giving more flexibility on how they run their practice.

Instead of just being paid for the number of patients seen in a day, doctors can tailor pay to meet their patient’s needs.

Under the new model, a doctor’s pay can be determined by the number of patients they see, as well as take into account the level of care certain patients need.

This will no longer punish doctors for spending necessary time with certain patients.

“I believe it’s the most significant reform to primary care in my lifetime and in the history of the healthcare system in terms of its reform and the way we do primary care and the services delivered to patients,” said Health Minister Adrian Dix.

The payment model will also take into account the time a physician spends providing direct or indirect clinical care.

This includes the time spent reviewing lab results or coordinating specialist referrals.

Provincial officials said the new model will significantly streamline the administrative burden placed on family physicians.

