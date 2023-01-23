Mischief to property is believed to be the cause of $500,000 in damages to the Vanderhoof Aquatic Cenre.

According to the Vanderhoof RCMP 130,000 gallons of water flooded the maintenance room of the Aquatic Centre in the evening hours of Friday, December 23rd.

Police say the investigation to date has revealed evidence to suggest the flooding was intentionally caused.

“We are actively investigating the act of mischief, that caused approximately $500,000 in damage to the pool systems,” said Cpl. Steven McLean of the Vanderhoof RCMP.

The investigation is ongoing, and remains a priority for the detachment.