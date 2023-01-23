8:00 AM Monday (January 23rd)

The BC RCMP confirmed to Vista Radio that a Grande Prairie man has died following an avalanche south of Valemount.

The incident, which was three hours southeast of Prince George was first reported by Avalanche Canada in the Oasis riding area, on a north-northeast aspect at 2100 metres.

The agency stated it was remotely triggered, and likely ran on the November facets near the bottom of the snowpack.

Avalanche Canada’s current danger rating in the area is listed as considerable for Alpine and Treeline elevations, meaning natural avalanches are possible, and human-triggered avalanches are likely.

The considerable rating is forecasted to remain in place over the next few days.

Avalanche Canada also reported three concerning avalanches on Thursday.

The BC Coroners Service now has control of the investigation.

The full report can be found here.

Update at 8:00 PM Sunday (Jan 22)

Earlier story:

🧵We’re hearing reports of a serious avalanche accident in the Oasis snowmobiling area and further reports of numerous large human-triggered and remotely triggered avalanches in the mountains around the Valemount region. This is a dangerous snowpack and..

📷 Allan Creek on Friday pic.twitter.com/1T2GDNfimK — Avalanche Canada (@avalancheca) January 22, 2023

With files from Hartley Miller