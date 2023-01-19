No arrests have been made following two suspicious deaths inside of a 118th Avenue residence in Dawson Creek.

The BC RCMP has confirmed the deaths to be homicides.

On Saturday (January 14th), police were called to the area where both deceased were located.

“While no arrests have yet been made, police continue to gather evidence and progress the investigation forward. We urge any individual with information to come forward to the RCMP,” said Superintendent Sanjaya Wijayakoon of the BC RCMP MCS.

The matter is under investigation.