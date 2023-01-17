Almost 22-thousand health support workers have a new contract, after a year of bargaining.

The B-C General Employees Union, which represents a majority of the staff, says it’s a three-year deal covering workers in group homes and residential living sites, as well as in child development and mental health centres.

Details won’t be released until a ratification vote is held, but the union says it contains substantial wage increases, as well as better protection for workers’ benefits and greater control over working conditions.

