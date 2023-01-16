Low mood, anger, agitation, and a lack of desire to connect with people are some of the signs to look out for if you know anyone who may be suffering from Seasonal Affective Disorder.

It is a type of depression people may experience on a yearly basis once the seasons change – most commonly felt in the winter.

Shirley Hogan is with the Canadian Mental Health Association’s Northern BC Branch – she noted residents shouldn’t hesitate to reach out if they notice a change in someone’s behavior.

“Keeping an eye out for those changes in behaviour – if we are seeing the person seems to be experiencing low mood or sometimes anger is sometimes another way that it will present itself. We should be watching for those changes in behaviour.”

Hogan added the longer nights and gloomier days are often a perfect storm for those who are struggling with the condition.

“When it’s dark or it’s cold on a day like today where it’s rainy or icy it really makes it more difficult for some people to reach out for help or to get outside of their house to get some fresh air or connection.”

She mentioned the symptoms and the length of time they persist often fluctuates from person to person.

“Sometimes if someone has experienced Seasonal Affected Disorder they can almost anticipate that it’s going to be coming. Some people can also learn different tools, maybe not to alleviate it 100% but to help them work through it quicker,” added Hogan.

The Canadian Mental Health Association have free online courses such as Living Life to the Full to help cope with Seasonal Affected Disorder.