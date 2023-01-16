Ukrainian officials say the death toll from a Russian missile strike on an apartment block on Saturday has risen to 35….the worst single-attack death toll in the country since the end of September.

Search crews continue going through the rubble of the block, which housed 17 hundred people in the city of Dnipro.

They say there were no military facilities nearby.

At least 75 people were wounded in the attack, with another 35 still listed as missing.

The strike was among a series of missiles launched by Russia at targets across Ukraine over the weekend.

