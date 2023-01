Federal employees started heading back into the office today (Monday).

The federal government announced in mid-December that government workers that have been working from home will start to transition back to in-person work.

There is a requirement they will be in the office two to three days a week.

Federal unions say there are not enough workspaces available for them in buildings.

Federal departments have until March to implement the return-to-work plan.

