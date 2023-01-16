A rally for forests and forestry workers will be held Tuesday night at 6:30 at the Canada Games Plaza.

The rally follows the announcement on Thursday that Canfor plans to shut down its pulp line this year at the Prince George Pulp and Paper mill.

The closure will result in about 300 jobs being lost.

Rally for Forests and Forestry Workers. Tuesday, January 17, 6:30 pm. Canada Games Plaza, Prince George, BC. (While Premier David Eby has dinner inside). Read on #CCU website at https://t.co/Fo1Do0znOp pic.twitter.com/z3XYQ2MoNh — Confederation of Canadian Unions (CCU) (@CofCUnions) January 15, 2023

BC Premier David Eby will be in Prince George this week and will give the keynote address at the B.C. Natural Resource Forum which runs from Tuesday to Thursday at the P.G. Conference and Civic Centre.

Eby is deploying a crisis team to Prince George to help those workers with government support available, including retraining programs.