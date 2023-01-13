Statistics Canada says most of the excess deaths in Canada since January 2020 have been caused by COVID-19 and the number is in the tens of thousands.

The agency has released its latest study of excess deaths……the number of deaths that exceed what’s expected in normal times.

It found there were more than 53-thousand excess deaths between January 2020 and October of last year 7.6 percent more than expected and 80 percent of those were due to COVID-19.

January of 2022 was the worst month, with a 27 percent higher-than-expected death rate due to the virus.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire