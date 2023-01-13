Premier David Eby will be deploying a crisis team to Prince George, following the announcement that 300 jobs are being lost in the pulp and paper industry.

Canfor plans to close down its pulp line this year, due to a lack of raw materials.

Eby says the team will help the affected workers with government support, including retraining programs.

He plans to travel to Prince George next week to meet with the city’s mayor and the affected employees.

Eby will also give the keynote address at the B.C. Natural Resource Forum that begins Tuesday (January 17th) and runs until Thursday at the P.G. Conference and Civic Centre.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire