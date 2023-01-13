Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is promising the federal government will help a Saskatchewan First Nation every step of the way, after the discovery of more than two thousand sites of interest around a former residential school in the province.

Trudeau says he’s “profoundly saddened and disturbed” by the news

Star Blanket Cree Nation officials say not all the sites found during the 18-month search will be graves but the scale of the findings must be investigated further.

A bone belonging to a child between four and six years of age was also discovered in October.

The school, located northeast of Regina, operated for more than a century.

