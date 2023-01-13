Listen Live

Saskatchewan First Nation search of former residential school unveils 2,000 sites of interest

By Brendan Pawliw
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau file photo. (MyPGNow staff)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is promising the federal government will help a Saskatchewan First Nation every step of the way, after the discovery of more than two thousand sites of interest around a former residential school in the province.

Trudeau says he’s “profoundly saddened and disturbed” by the news

Star Blanket Cree Nation officials say not all the sites found during the 18-month search will be graves but the scale of the findings must be investigated further.

A bone belonging to a child between four and six years of age was also discovered in October.

The school, located northeast of Regina, operated for more than a century.

with files from Vista Radio newswire

