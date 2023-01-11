Carrier Sekani Family Services will be among those honoured at a ceremony tomorrow (Thursday) in Victoria.

It is for the 2021 and 2022 installments of the British Columbia Reconciliation Award.

The event will take place at Government House with Lt. Governor Janet Austin making some remarks.

Other recipients include David Suzuki and Grand Chief Stewart Phillip.

A full list can be found below:

2021:

* Xele’milh-Doris Paul

* Grand Chief Stewart Phillip

* Corey Payette

* Dawn Drummond

* David Suzuki

* Carrier Sekani Family Services

* xaȼqanaǂ ʔitkiniǂ (Many Ways of Doing the Same Thing) Research Team

* Marine Plan Partnership for the North Pacific Coast

2022:

* Kwuntiltunaat Kim Baird

* Atomic Cartoons in partnership with GBH

* Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc and the City of Kamloops

* DIVERSEcity – Surrey Local Immigration Partnership