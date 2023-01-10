A police officer is dead, and another is in hospital in serious condition, after they were caught in an avalanche in southeastern B-C.

Nelson Police say the two were on snowmobiles when they were struck by the slide near the community of Kaslo.

Further details have yet to be released.

Avalanche Canada has warned that a very unstable snowpack has sharply increased the risk of slides across much of the province….and that instability may continue for the rest of the winter.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire