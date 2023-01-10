Listen Live

type here...
HomeNewsAvalanche claims the life of Kootenay-based police officer
News

Avalanche claims the life of Kootenay-based police officer

By Brendan Pawliw
Avalanche (Photo by Krzysztof Kowalik on Unsplash)

A police officer is dead, and another is in hospital in serious condition, after they were caught in an avalanche in southeastern B-C.

Nelson Police say the two were on snowmobiles when they were struck by the slide near the community of Kaslo.

Further details have yet to be released.

Avalanche Canada has warned that a very unstable snowpack has sharply increased the risk of slides across much of the province….and that instability may continue for the rest of the winter.

with files from Vista Radio newswire

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

Load more

You may also like



In The News