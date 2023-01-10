A possible strike by Canada Revenue Agency workers may impact tax season.

Over 35-thousand employees will begin to vote at the end of this month on whether to go on strike.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada and the Union of Taxation Employees say talks have broken down over remote work and wages.

Workers have been without a contract for a year.

The strike vote will continue to be held until early April.

Canadians can file tax returns starting February 20th.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire