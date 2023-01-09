The Quesnel RCMP Detachment is investigating a robbery involving an imitation firearm.

Sergeant Clay Kronebusch says they responded to a report of a robbery in the 400 block of Front Street on Saturday (Jan 7) afternoon at around 3-40.

“A man disguised with a mask entered the store and produced what appeared to be a handgun, demanded money and threatened the cashier. The man was wearing a black hoodie with a Harley Davidson print on the front, light coloured jogging pants, black shoes and a grey ski mask. The man fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.”

Kronebusch says the man was then observed going behind the Safeway on Reid Street and removing his mask and hoodie before continuing south.

“Witnesses described the man as having grey hair. Police located the discarded hoodie and mask, along with an imitation firearm nearby.”

The investigation is ongoing, and police are requesting anyone who was in the area that may have seen this man at around the time of the robbery, or may have information related to this incident, including surveillance and dash cam footage, to please contact the Quesnel RCMP. (250-992-9211)