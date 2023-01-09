2023 is already shaping up to be a fun year for a White Rock woman.

Gearldine Ettinger claimed the 5-million dollar Classic Jackpot during the December 21st Lotto 6/49 draw.

“I was at Save-On-Foods [in Semiahmoo Mall] with a friend doing my grocery shopping and validated my ticket at a self-scanner,” recalled the White Rock resident. “At first, I thought I won $5,000 but I was counting the zeroes and then the retailer said, ‘That’s $5 million!’”

Ettinger shared the news with her husband and celebrated together with a champagne toast.

She plans to take some time to think through her bucket-list items — but is looking forward to splurging more when it comes to travel.

Ettinger purchased the winning ticket at the lottery kiosk in Semiahmoo Mall in Surrey.

In 2022, B.C. lottery players redeemed more than $113 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49.