Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is promising justice for the families of the victims of Ukrainian Airlines flight 752.

Trudeau made the pledge at a rally in Toronto yesterday (Sunday) marking the third anniversary of the plane being shot down as it departed the Iranian capital of Tehran.

It was one of the dozens of such ceremonies held across Canada.

At a commemoration in North Vancouver, Premier David Eby said the victims’ families deserve answers….and justice.

The Iranian government has said it was an accident…..but has refused to enter discussions about compensation.

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre says the federal government should declare the Iranian Revolutionary Guard a terrorist organization.

The crash killed all 176 people on board, including 55 Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire