The mayor of the Mexican resort city of Mazatlan is rushing to reassure Canadians that his city is safe.

Edgar Gonzalez says the situation is calm and secure, following last week’s violent clashes between drug cartel members and Mexican soldiers.

It followed the arrest Thursday of the son of notorious cartel leader El Chapo.

Mexican officials say 29 people have killed in the violence including ten soldiers, and 19 cartel members.

British Columbians trapped by the violence began returning home over the weekend, as airports in the region reopened.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire